Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $9.97 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 4.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 12,605 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.56. 634,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.88. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.