Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Thomas Story & Son LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $368.25. 1,090,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,774. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $383.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.68.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

