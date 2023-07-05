The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 94,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 65,888 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE TRV traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 388,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,581. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.90 and its 200-day moving average is $179.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

