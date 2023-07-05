The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,326,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,209,796,000 after purchasing an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

