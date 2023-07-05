The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.
Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Progressive has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.