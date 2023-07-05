The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 5.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $132.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Progressive has a 52-week low of $109.42 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.