The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 273 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.53). 91,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 142,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 279 ($3.54).

The North American Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £389.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 288.67.

The North American Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,793.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £1,484.52 ($1,884.15). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

