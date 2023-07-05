The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Merchants Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
MRCH stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($6.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 606 ($7.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.44. The company has a market capitalization of £767.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,780.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About The Merchants Trust
