The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.10 Per Share

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Merchants Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

MRCH stock opened at GBX 531 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The Merchants Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 480 ($6.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 606 ($7.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 556.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 571.44. The company has a market capitalization of £767.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,780.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About The Merchants Trust



The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

