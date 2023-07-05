Tezos (XTZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.49 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $789.73 million and $15.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002094 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002549 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,107,262 coins and its circulating supply is 943,939,819 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

