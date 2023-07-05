Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.22. 992,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,776. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

