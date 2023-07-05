Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $240.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $154.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $279.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.01.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

