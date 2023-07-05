Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $479.15 million and $33.20 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001996 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002603 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,435,593,008 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,459,302,464 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

