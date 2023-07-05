Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $503.04 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002086 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,508,819,055 coins and its circulating supply is 5,820,405,323,542 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

