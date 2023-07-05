TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

TENK stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34. TenX Keane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 401.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,081,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About TenX Keane Acquisition

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

