Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 31st total of 19,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 3.2 %

TME stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.68%. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

