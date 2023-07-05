Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 18.3% in June

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris Stock Down 0.3 %

TS opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

