Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 67,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Telesat Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.57. 33,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,956. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.13. Telesat has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.65 million for the quarter. Telesat had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Telesat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,539,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 60,308 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Telesat by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 135,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Telesat by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000.

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.