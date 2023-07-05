Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Short Interest Update

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.26.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.