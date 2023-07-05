Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.37

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and traded as high as $21.50. Tecsys shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 1,365 shares traded.

Tecsys Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

