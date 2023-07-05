Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $73.65

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$73.65 and traded as low as C$54.56. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$56.20, with a volume of 1,338 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

