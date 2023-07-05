TechPrecision (NASDAQ:TPCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

TechPrecision Co. (NASDAQ:TPCS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $7.44. TechPrecision shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 5,020 shares.

TechPrecision Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 0.57.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

