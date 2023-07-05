TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 36.1% in June

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 181,112 shares in the company, valued at $853,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,734 shares of company stock worth $829,326. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,995 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 35,974 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 41,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,912. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.