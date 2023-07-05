Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 2,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $98,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,187.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 842,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,264. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $49.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

