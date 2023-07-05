Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 340,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after buying an additional 1,267,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 446.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.34%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

