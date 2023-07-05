T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 5.0% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.39. The company has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.



