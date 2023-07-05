Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes $131,000 Position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 21,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,967. The stock has a market cap of $170.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. CSI Compressco LP has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Profile

(Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.