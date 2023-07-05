Syntal Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LW stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.51 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.12.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

