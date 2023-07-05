Syntal Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,508 iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOM traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 113,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,692. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.