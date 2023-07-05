Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,233 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.63. 1,257,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,146. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

