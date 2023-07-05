Syntal Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,441 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

UNP traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.38. 512,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.43. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.