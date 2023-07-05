Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ARCH traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $173.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 96.62%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 29.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.