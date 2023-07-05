Syntal Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.33. 2,168,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,046,380. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

