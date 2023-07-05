Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys 583 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.47. 859,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,058. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

