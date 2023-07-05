Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $818,011.00

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $34.02 million and approximately $818,011.00 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,637,671,216 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

