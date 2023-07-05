Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$6.06. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 36,654 shares changing hands.
Supremex Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28. The firm has a market cap of C$158.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$86.90 million. Supremex had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 1.1454918 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Supremex Announces Dividend
Supremex Company Profile
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Supremex
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.