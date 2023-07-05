Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$6.06. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 36,654 shares changing hands.
Supremex Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13.
Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.90 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 1.1454918 EPS for the current year.
Supremex Dividend Announcement
About Supremex
Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.
