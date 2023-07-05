Supremex (TSE:SXP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.12

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as low as C$6.06. Supremex shares last traded at C$6.21, with a volume of 36,654 shares changing hands.

Supremex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.13.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.90 million. Supremex had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 1.1454918 EPS for the current year.

Supremex Dividend Announcement

About Supremex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

