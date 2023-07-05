Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.20 Per Share

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Supreme Stock Up 6.2 %

LON SUP opened at GBX 111 ($1.41) on Wednesday. Supreme has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65. The stock has a market cap of £130.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,161.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

About Supreme

In other news, insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,210 ($26,919.66). Company insiders own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

