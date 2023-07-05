Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 106.29 ($1.35), with a volume of 1557785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.33).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $0.80. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Supreme in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Supreme Stock Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Supreme

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,249.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 103.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.93.

In related news, insider Suzanne Gwendoline Smith acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £21,210 ($26,919.66). Corporate insiders own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Featured Stories

