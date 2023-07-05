Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) vs. Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Financial Comparison

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) and Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Super Micro Computer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Drone Delivery Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer 8.93% 34.72% 18.05% Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 1 2 2 0 2.20 Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Super Micro Computer and Drone Delivery Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus target price of $189.17, suggesting a potential downside of 26.07%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and Drone Delivery Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $5.20 billion 2.56 $285.16 million $10.62 23.81 Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats Drone Delivery Canada on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software. The company also provides application-optimized server solutions, rackmount and blade servers, storage, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, SuperCloud Composer, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

