Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit State Bank by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter worth $655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit State Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SSBI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,753. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Summit State Bank Announces Dividend

Summit State Bank ( NASDAQ:SSBI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

