Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $467.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

