Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 94,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.76. 150,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

