Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Update

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,860. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $81,519. Company insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 96,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

SMMF traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Further Reading

