Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Short Interest Down 27.5% in June

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,815. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 110.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

