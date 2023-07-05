Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3191 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOTDY opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$13.80.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various outdoor advertising media services, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.