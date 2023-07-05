Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3191 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.
Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SOTDY opened at C$13.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of C$13.80 and a one year high of C$13.80.
About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
