Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $72.43 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.43 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.50 or 0.06276459 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,844,113 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

