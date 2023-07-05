StockNews.com Upgrades Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 111,174 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $29,618,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

