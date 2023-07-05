StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to “Buy”

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of QUAD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 181,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.
Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.
