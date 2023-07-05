StockNews.com Upgrades Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) to “Buy”

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Quad/Graphics Price Performance

Shares of QUAD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.01. 181,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Quad/Graphics has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The company has a market cap of $211.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 34.67% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Quad/Graphics

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak purchased 17,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quad/Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.