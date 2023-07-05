StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on InspireMD from $5.15 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on InspireMD in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

NSPR stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.94. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

InspireMD ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 349.45%. Equities analysts predict that InspireMD will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other InspireMD news, Director Paul Stuka purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

