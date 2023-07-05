StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $6.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.