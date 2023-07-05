StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of BIOLASE to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.32. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,285 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

